UH president unveils plan to utilize new athletic director Eddie Nuñez
Eddie Nuñez now the 14th director of Athletics was welcomed on campus today.Nuñez' has said he is happy to be at Houston but knows the biggest challenge will be financial. According to Houston athl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news