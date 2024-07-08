No.1 defensive tackle in the class of 2026 adds Houston to top 12
Four-star defensive tackle out of Baton Rouge, Lousiana Lamar Brown, has narrowed down his top schools to 12.Brown has over 15 offers from D-1 schools; the majority are powerhouse five. Brown is th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news