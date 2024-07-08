Colorado State commit takes Houston offer
Cannon Valenzuela is a Jacksboro High School linebacker who has already committed to Colorado State but kept recruitment open, resulting in an offer from other schools, including Houston.The three-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news