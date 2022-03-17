Class of 2023 Offensive Tackle Jamall Franklin talks Houston visit

Three-star offensive tackle Jamall Franklin stands at a solid six-foot-eight and 350 pounds. Franklin has six offers, Grambling State and South Alabama to name a few. Franklin will be visiting Houston soon, “I'm looking forward to the culture at UH and the atmosphere around the college and city. The coaches that are recruiting me are coach Brandon Jones and Jajuan Dulaney. I currently have 3 stars,” Franklin told Cougars Den. The class of 2023 Lousiana native is pretty swift on his feet and explosive when defending, Franklin would be a good player on coach Dana Holgerson’s squad.