Houston senior guard Rob Gray might have taken his first step in becoming a household name over the weekend and it wasn't his 39 points that had people talking it was his driving scooping layup with a mere second remaining. The layup propelled Houston to a 67-65 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.
Just in case you missed it, check out the video of Gray's impressive shot below.
WOW. 😱😱😱— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2018
ROB GRAY gives Houston the lead & hits a new career-high with 39 PTS! pic.twitter.com/LPtUCUXY6n