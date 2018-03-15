Ticker
Watch: Houston's Rob Gray With a Last Second Layup

Jefferson Powell • CougarsDen.com
Houston senior guard Rob Gray might have taken his first step in becoming a household name over the weekend and it wasn't his 39 points that had people talking it was his driving scooping layup with a mere second remaining. The layup propelled Houston to a 67-65 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

Just in case you missed it, check out the video of Gray's impressive shot below.


