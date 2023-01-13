The Bulls gave the #1 Houston Cougars (17-1, 5-0 AAC) a hard time down to the final minutes, but the Cougars managed to be on top at the final buzzer.

Wednesday’s 83-77 win for the nation’s #1 men’s basketball squad began with a familiar sight as of late: early offensive struggles for Houston. UH’s early woes kept USF in the game, even leading at a few points early in the matchup.

Eventually, the Cougars put together a run that brought their lead up to 11 points, largely propelled by two consecutive three-pointers from redshirt freshman guard Emanuel Sharp.

Down the final stretch of the first half, though, the Bulls countered with a dominant 10-0 run that left the Cougars leading by just a single point at halftime.

Junior guard Tramon Mark led UH in the first half with nine points, while Emanuel Sharp followed closely behind with eight points.

Houston’s guards turned up the heat in the second half, but USF responded with a formidable offensive performance of their own.

The Bulls took the lead early in the second half, holding it for nearly half the period. A pair of three-pointers and a layup from junior guard Marcus Sasser gave the lead back to the Cougars.

UH managed to expand its lead back to double-digits, powered by a dominant offensive performance from Marcus Sasser, who would finish with 31 points - 25 of which came in the second half.

In the game’s final minutes, the Bulls made one final push but fell short. Houston survived, winning 83-77 and remaining undefeated in the American Athletic Conference season.

Sasser’s 31 points led the Cougars, followed by junior guard Jamal Shead’s 20 points. Thirteen of Shead’s points came in the second half.



