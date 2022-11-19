EUGENE, ORG- The Houston Cougar’s men’s basketball team will face the Oregon Ducks Sunday night. Both teams have been the winners of their first four games of the season so far. Houston was a preseason favorite to win the national championship, and they've lived up to the hype early this season.
ALL ABOUT HOUSTON
This season, Marcus Sasser leads the Cougars with 16.8 points per game and needs only 79 more to become the 50th 1,000-Point career scorer in Houston history. Freshman forward Jarace Walker has impressed fans early with 13.0 points per game and a team-best 7.3 rebounds per game and enters Sunday’s game as the reigning American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.
ALL ABOUT OREGON
This season, N’Faly Dante leads Oregon with 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game and Guard Keeshawn Barthelemy stands second with 10.7 points per contest. These two players will have to really step up to a number three Houston to even have a chance to keep a close trail. Oregon’s season has been up and down so far due to injuries and team consistency so far this season.
The bottom line is The Cougars are one of the more impressive offensive teams this season while also being one of the more dominant defensive teams. They are third in the country in points allowed per game (46) and second (28.4 percent) in the country in opponent field goal percentage per game.