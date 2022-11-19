EUGENE, ORG- The Houston Cougar’s men’s basketball team will face the Oregon Ducks Sunday night. Both teams have been the winners of their first four games of the season so far. Houston was a preseason favorite to win the national championship, and they've lived up to the hype early this season.

ALL ABOUT HOUSTON

This season, Marcus Sasser leads the Cougars with 16.8 points per game and needs only 79 more to become the 50th 1,000-Point career scorer in Houston history. Freshman forward Jarace Walker has impressed fans early with 13.0 points per game and a team-best 7.3 rebounds per game and enters Sunday’s game as the reigning American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.



