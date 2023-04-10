One of the most talked about guys in the draft is a shocker and he is also a former Cougar. You guessed it Nathaniel "Tank" Dell a field speedy playmaker.

Houston wide receiver Nathaniel Dell tops the Cougars’ prospects on Pro Football Focuses’ NFL Draft Board, earning high praise for his video game-like abilities – and numbers – ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft which takes place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo.

Dell is dynamic with the ball in his hands, making you wonder where he is on the field since he has great field awareness. Size has come up as a concern for Dell but Tank has proven again and again this shouldn't be a problem.

Dell is ranked No. 44 on PFF’s Big Board after leading the nation in receiving yards (1,398) and receiving touchdowns (17) last season. The Daytona Beach, Fla., native paced the country with a receiving score in 11 different games and was second with 107.5 receiving yards per game.

Multiple NFL scouts and GM’s reportedly believe Tank, Dell is the “best route runner” in this year’s Draft. Dell led all of college football last year in receiving yards and TD’s with 1,398 yards and 17 TD’s. Dell has met with the Bills, Chiefs, Texans, Packers, Browns, and Rams, and is planning to visit the Titans.