The #2 Houston Cougars (24-2, 12-1 AAC) look to extend their win streak to seven games on Sunday at Fertitta Center as they take on Memphis (20-6, 10-3 AAC).

Houston is coming off a stretch of statement wins against Temple, Tulsa, and SMU, and are eyeing a potential return to the #1 spot in the AP poll after #1 Alabama lost on Wednesday and #3 Purdue has lost two straight games.

The Tigers are currently second in the American Athletic Conference, following closely behind Houston at 10-3.

The American Conference matchup is one of Houston’s final games before the AAC tournament and NCAA tournament, with matchups against Tulane, East Carolina, Wichita State, and a road game with Memphis rounding out Houston’s regular season schedule.