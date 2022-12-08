



Junior Samuel James from Sun Prairie Wisconsin recently took a visit to the University of Houston. Samuel already has a big frame standing at 6-foot-one and 230 pounds and is powerful. James moves at the linebacker position with ease and can track downhill with a burst.

James has already been taking college visits but it seems like Houston may have been one of the junior’s favorite visits.

“It being my first time visiting a southern school with that comes the southern hospitality,” James said. “Which made me feel at home I mean honestly it’s the little things to me the feeling of you really being part of a family was a big part of me enjoying my visit there.”

James is still in the early phase of the recruiting process and has a ton of schools he still has to consider before making an official decision.

“I have a visit to Oregon coming up so until then I’d say Kentucky being the first school to invite me on campus really made an impression on me,” James told Cougars Den. “But I’d say it’s Louisville that’s displayed the most interest in me they treated me right I mean even the fans accepted me like I’m one of their own.”

James really explained that he would like to continue to polish his game for the next coming season. The junior in the meantime has to make a decision on where he will play during his senior year of high school.

“ I’m just about making my decision on where I’m finishing my senior season, I’ve talked to several programs from IMG to overseas and I’ve made it clear I’m looking to play the best competition.”

So far James is on the road to transfer to IMG as he told Cougars Den, he’s been speaking with the coach who says he needs him there. James would be a good addition to the Cougars and James is an underrated prospect that’ll probably spark lots of attention in the upcoming year.