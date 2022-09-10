Earlier in the week, we spoke with Justin Apodaca (@JustinApod) of Red Raiders sports, the Rivals affiliate for Texas Tech to get his insight on this weekend's matchup and what to expect from the Raiders.

Texas Tech’s pass rush was one of the biggest keys to victory against Houston last season. What does Texas Tech's pass rush game look like at the moment has it developed is it more robust?

"The defensive line is one of the most experienced groups on the roster with the likes of Tony Bradford Jr., Jaylon Hutchings, and NFL Draft hopeful Tyree Wilson," Apodaca said.

"Wilson is definitely the most talented and the best athlete of the group after a strong season in 2021 Overall, the group has improved under the new coaching staff and has adopted a "dog mentality on and off the field" from D-Line coach Zarnell Fitch.

Texas Tech starting quarterback Tyler Shough will miss at least the next two games and likely longer because of a left shoulder injury suffered in Saturday's season opener against Murray State. What’s the backup plan for Tech?

Answer: Donovan Smith will be the starter and is a relatively experienced redshirt sophomore after leading the Red Raiders to the bowl victory while starting four games last season. Smith had a strong opener after the Shough injury against Murray State throwing for four touchdowns and 221 yards.





What are the coaches and players thoughts going into this game?

" The overarching theme around the program is to go "1-0" every week but certain players have echoed sentiment of distaste for the Houston Program," Apodaca said.

"There is something about U of H that makes my skin crawl," Tony Bradford Jr. said on Tuesday.





Are their any players that just standout and shine?

"On offense there are a few, redshirt freshman wide receiver Jerand Bradley has taken leaps over the last season and has solidified the first outside position." "Meanwhile, Myles Price out of the slot is the most experienced receiver on the roster and despite his struggles in week 1, he is expected to do great things for the Red Raiders this season."









What’s this Tech teams strengths?

"The running backs are definetly a massive part of this offense whether they be used through the air or on the ground," Apodaca said. " Sarodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks are, in my estimation, one of the best backfield duos in the nation and will play a massive part in the outcome on Saturday."





What do you believe is going to happen?

"I see a high-scoring game from both teams, likely the last possession deciding the affair." "Nathaniel Dell could very easily score multiple times and the Red Raiders' front seven will have to contain Clayton Tune on the ground. The Texas Tech offense should be able to score, not skipping a beat with the change at quarterback."





Final Predictions





Answer: Texas Tech def. Houston 45-42