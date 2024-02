No. 10 Iowa and No.2 Houston will face each other in a Big 12 showdown at the Fertitta Center. The Cougars have been on a three-game winning streak and show no signs of stopping now. After defeating Texas, the Cougars are 22-3 (9-3) this season and have an average of 73.9 points per game.

Both teams are tied for Big 12 standings.

Iowa State is a good team offensively, which could help them defeat the Cougars, but the way Houston is playing, it’s unlikely. The Cyclones are 20-5 (9-3) this season after recently defeating Texas Tech.

Final prediction: Coogs win 62-54