EUGENE, ORG-

The Cougars stand imposing to see another win after defeating the Oregon Ducks who surely didn’t make it an easy game.

But the real winner of the game was freshman Terrance Arceneaux, who came into the game off the bench hot and ready in the first half. Arceneaux was knocking down plenty of threes and rallied up a quick eight points as soon as he came into the game. Arceneaux looked pretty impressive for a player who just began playing college basketball a few weeks ago.

The Coogs did exceptionally well in the first half without team leader Marcus Sasser who is shooting at about 83% this season, but after getting himself two fouls, Sasser was put on the bench for the rest of the first half.

Turnovers were a big thing for Houston Sunday night, Oregon turned over the ball eight times in the first half and Houston scored 16-points from the turnovers.

In the second half of the game, N'Faly Dante wreaked absolute havoc for the Cougars. Dante really kept Oregon in the game and put up quite a few points for the Ducks but not enough to win the game.

This was a good road win for the Coogs but the team still has some key areas they can work in, like rebounding. Houston was out-rebounded by Oregon but still managed to score over 17-points off of turnovers alone. At the end of the day, a win Is a win for Houston.

The Cougars will be back in action 1:30 p.m., Saturday when it plays host to Kent State inside the Fertitta Center.