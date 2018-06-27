Houston Lands JUCO WR
The Houston Cougars continued their hot streak on the recruiting trail picking up another commitment for the class of 2019. This one comes via Corsicana (TX) Navarro Junior College wide receiver Josh Lister who made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
Lister held offers from Houston and Louisiana-Lafayette prior to picking the Cougars on Wednesday. Lister is listed at 5-foot-9, 169-pounds and is a very speedy and athletic. A dynamic track star, Lister reportedly runs a 10.28 100-M giving Houston a dynamic weapon that can be utilized in a variety of ways.
