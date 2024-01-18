HOUSTON (COUGARSDEN)— The Cougars have found themselves at No. 5 in the AP polls after a tough loss to TCU— moving the team to 14-2.

Texas Tech won nine straight games, making this no easy game for the Cougars to enter although they still had something to prove.

Jamal Shead scored a career-high 29 points and also had 10 assists, J’Wan Roberts added 12 points and the Cougars snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-54 win over Texas Tech.

Houston then opened the second half with a quick 8-0 spurt to up its lead to 46-29 on a dunk by Ja’Vier Francis with 16 minutes remaining.

Prior to the game, Houston defense surrenders 27.4% on 3-point shots (86 of 314) and opponents are connecting on 63.2% of their foul shots. They have given up 10.9 dimes and 32.4 rebounds per contest, which is 50th and 58th in those defensive categories. The Cougars are ranked 2nd in the country in points allowed per contest with 51.4.

The Cougars will take on UCF Saturday, Jan 20 at home.

