Edgeston is the first JUCO commitment to commit to Houston in for the 2019 cycle after Houston head coach Major Applewhite and his staff began to prioritize adding JUCO talent. Edgeston was one of four JUCO prospects that visited the Cougars last weekend and the 6-foot-2, 205-pound outside linebacker left his visit with Houston holding an offer from the Cougars.

The Houston Cougars picked up their fifth commitment for the class of 2019 when Boonville (MS) Northeast Mississippi Community College outside linebacker Terrance Edgeston committed to Houston over other offers from New Mexico State, Troy, UAB and Stephen F. Austin.

It wasn't too long after receiving the offer that Edgeston decided to commit to the Cougars, two days to be exact.

"It was my first time flying anywhere and they immediately showed me the love when I got there," the Northeast Mississippi prospect said of his visit to Houston. "Houston showed me a good time on my visit and I like their scheme and a good coaching staff."

Edgeston got to experience a lot of new things he wasn't really accustomed to, outside of his first flight, he came away impressed with the facilities he saw at Houston which is a lot different than what he's grown accustomed to over the years.

"I fell in love with the place because I am not used to seeing places like that coming from where I am now," he said. "From a small place in Mississippi and going into a big place like Houston just shocked me with all the things they had available."

It wasn't just what the campus and city of Houston had to offer that impressed Edgeston, he also feels like he's a good for for Mark D'Onofrio and Houston's style of play on defense.

"Houston Has the style that I like to play on defense and I feel like I fit in perfect with them," the talented JUCO linebacker said.

Edgeston also said that Houston's previous success in developing JUCO players especially on the defensive side of the ball also was an important factor that pushed the needle in Houston's direction

"That was a big factor because now I know what type of person they will make me into," the JUCO defender said.

Edgeston didn't give me the indication that he was going to continue shopping himself around, he says now that he's got his decision made he's just going to work hard and continue to progress.