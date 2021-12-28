Due to COVID-19 The American Athletic cancels season opener basketball game

The University of Houston Men's basketball team will not play in the American Athletic Conference opener due to the game being canceled because of COVID-19 issues, the school and league announced Sunday.





The game was scheduled for Tuesday at Fertitta Center against Cincinnati. Under current AAC policy, the game will be a forfeit for the No. 13 Cougars (11-2) and considered a no-contest by the NCAA, but for the purpose of conference standings, the AAC will award Cincinnati (11-3) with a forfeit win and No. 13 Houston(11-2) with a forfeit loss.







